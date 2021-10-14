Main Menu

Adams County re-doing commissioner districts; public meetings next week

| October 13, 2021

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

Efforts to redistrict Adams County Commissioner districts is ongoing and includes three more public meetings next week.

The meeting that will more specifically address the proposed maps for District 5, which includes the I-70 Corridor, is set from 6-7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 18, at the Brighton Armory, 300 Strong St., Brighton.

The four map options are available for in-person viewing at 4430 S. Adams County Pkwy., Brighton, or on the county’s website at adcogov.org/redistricting. Comments can be submitted until Oct. 22 to .

Front Page, Local News, Politics & Elections, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Adams County re-doing commissioner districts; public meetings next week

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor Efforts to redistrict Adams County Commissioner districts is ongoing andRead More

CPW collects over 1.1 million eggs during its brown trout spawning operation

Tyler Swarr, aquatic biologist for CPW, holds up a brown trout from Antero Reservoir onRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: