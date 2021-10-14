Adams County re-doing commissioner districts; public meetings next week
by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor
Efforts to redistrict Adams County Commissioner districts is ongoing and includes three more public meetings next week.
The meeting that will more specifically address the proposed maps for District 5, which includes the I-70 Corridor, is set from 6-7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 18, at the Brighton Armory, 300 Strong St., Brighton.
The four map options are available for in-person viewing at 4430 S. Adams County Pkwy., Brighton, or on the county’s website at adcogov.org/redistricting. Comments can be submitted until Oct. 22 to .
