What: Adams County Public Works will once again host the annual Snow and Ice Inspection Day event. Attendees are invited to view Adams County’s fleet of trucks and snow removal equipment and talk with Public Works personnel. Adams County Public Works maintains the entire roadway network throughout unincorporated Adams County and prides itself on reliable and quality work to ensure the safety and readiness of personnel and equipment for the upcoming 2021–2022 snow season.

Who: Adams County Public Works

Where: Adams County Public Works/Fleet Building

4955 E. 74th Ave., Commerce City, CO 80022

When: Friday, Oct. 8, 11:30 a.m.

Why: With winter around the corner, Adams County residents will soon be impacted by snow on county roads. This is a great opportunity to meet staff face to face with any questions before the busy snow season.