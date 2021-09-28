DENVER — Serve Colorado, which administers Colorado’s AmeriCorps State program, is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations, state and local agencies, and federally recognized Tribes who are interested in placing AmeriCorps members in Colorado. AmeriCorps grants help expand services or reach underserved communities through people power. Concept papers for new AmeriCorps programs are due to Serve Colorado on October 4, 2021 11:59 PM MT. There will be an information session on Friday, September 24 at 9:30 am MT. Register for the information session and view the application instructions and additional resources at servecolorado.colorado.gov.

“After the challenges of the past year, the service AmeriCorps members provide our families and communities through tutoring support, food security, and preschool readiness is needed now more than ever. Together we can confront challenging issues facing our communities and state,” said Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera.

Serve Colorado believes that AmeriCorps can be part of the solution for a wide range of community challenges and welcomes creative proposals addressing a broad range of community needs. The fall competition will have the following priority areas, but all interested organizations are welcome to apply.

Education: Programs that overcome learning loss due to COVID-19 disruptions, especially programs that focus on wellness and whole child approaches.

Health Care: Programs that increase access to health care, including behavioral and mental health care, especially in underserved communities.

Advancing Racial Equity: Programs striving to reduce systemic racism and barriers to opportunity and create communities where everyone has the opportunity to fulfill their potential.

Colorado Climate Corps: Programs that increase capacity and support to local governments; expand existing conservation and youth corps to do hands-on projects, including wildfire and flood mitigation; and/or implement environmental/energy projects.

COVID-19 Response and Recovery: Programs that support direct response to those affected, and help get people back to work through workforce development.

In addition to the above priorities, Serve Colorado is also particularly interested in programs that aim to support: development in rural and mountainous communities; Tribal governments and American Indian/Alaska Native communities; immigrant and migrant communities; veterans and military families; workforce development and career pathways; youth aging out of the foster care system; and solutions to increase affordability of housing or child care.

Serve Colorado is also accepting planning grant applications from organizations interested in developing new AmeriCorps programs to address community challenges.

Serve Colorado empowers community-based organizations to meet locally identified needs and statewide challenges through service and volunteerism. Guided by the Governor’s Commission for Community Service, Serve Colorado administers the AmeriCorps program in Colorado and promotes community service throughout the state to build a culture of citizenship, service, and individual responsibility. To learn more about Serve Colorado’s programs and serving with AmeriCorps, visit servecolorado.colorado.gov.