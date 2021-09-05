Lost Cat: Strasburg
Jason Simpkins has lost his indoor, black and white, female, Persian cat either last night or this morning. She has short hair, is mostly black, and has white paws. She does not have a collar or a chip. She was last seen around E 37th Ct, Strasburg. If seen, please call Jason at 720-224-5122.
