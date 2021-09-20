LOVELAND, Colo. – The Northern Colorado chapter of “Fishing’s Future” is offering a FREE fishing clinic at River’s Edge Natural Area for families and participants of all ages. If your family would like to learn how to fish with Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials there to guide you, this is the event for you.



All needed equipment will be provided by Fishing’s Future and CPW. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to noon.



The first hour of the clinic will consist of stations where participants will learn the basics of fishing. The second hour of the clinic will be open fishing in select areas of the stocked ponds at River’s Edge, with volunteer assistance as needed. Trained staff and volunteers will lead stations, teach skills and assist all participants during the two-hour clinic. Check in for the clinic at the picnic shelters by the main parking lot.



Stations will include hands-on learning about these topics:

– Water safety practices

– Fish identification and measurement

– Proper Catch and Release techniques

– Different types of Rods and Reels

– Fishing Knots

– Bait, Lures and artificial bobber fishing

– “Leave-No-Trace” philosophy

– Fishing rules and regulations



Registration is required for this FREE event, but space is limited. Click here to register.



Fishing licenses are not required during the clinic for adults and children registered for the event. However, if you’d like to fish outside of the two-hour time frame, a Colorado fishing license is required for those age 16 years or older and will be available for purchase at the clinic.



Fishing’s Future is a nonprofit organization with chapters in 20 states. More information can be found on its website.

Like this: Like Loading...