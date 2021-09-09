Brighton, CO — On Friday, September 10, 2021, members of the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office (Adams and Broomfield, CO) Diversion Program will pass out information and provide resources at the Reunion Coffee House (10601 Reunion Parkway) as part of World Suicide Prevention Day.

Every year 800,000 people worldwide will take their own life. In the United States there are 130 suicides per day, and it is the 10th leading cause of death. In 2019, 1,287 Coloradans committed suicide. Mental health continues to be a top priority for newly elected District Attorney Brian Mason.

“The mental health crisis has a severe impact on our community and disproportionately impacts the criminal justice system,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “The District Attorney’s Office is deeply committed to addressing this mental health crisis and to bringing greater awareness to World Suicide Prevention Day and other similarly important events.”

“Suicide is complex, and there is still much to learn about how to help people, but we refuse to remain silent about those who’ve we lost to suicide, so our work continues to help strip away the shame and blame around the subject by connecting people to hope, healing and support,” said Levon Hupfer, Diversion Director.

Who:

17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office Diversion Program in partnership with the Reunion Coffee House

What:

World Suicide Prevention Day: provide information and resources

When:

Friday, September 10, 2021; 8:00am-12:00pm

Where:

Reunion Coffee House: 10601 Reunion Parkway, Commerce City, CO

(Media interested in covering the event should RSVP to Chris Hopper, Director of Communications)