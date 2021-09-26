Colorado hunters and anglers are very important contributors in ensuring our state’s wildlife legacy continues to prosper in a meaningful way.

DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 to celebrate and honor all the valuable contributions Colorado’s sportspeople make to conserving our wildlife populations and state lands.



Governor Jared Polis officially proclaimed Sept. 25 as Hunting and Fishing Day in Colorado as well as a day of tribute to the Colorado hunters and anglers that fund conservation projects to sustain healthy ecosystems for future generations.



Coloradans have a rich tradition of embracing an outdoor lifestyle and participating in outdoor recreation that involves wildlife in their natural habitats, including hunting and fishing. Our outdoor resources are the foundation of our strong economy and a key contributor to the Colorado way of life. In order to ensure that outdoor traditions can be passed down to future generations, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is dedicated to protecting critical wildlife habitats so wildlife and recreation can be enjoyed in Colorado for decades to come.

Colorado hunters and anglers are key contributors in ensuring our state’s wildlife legacy continues to prosper in a meaningful way. CPW is grateful that sportspeople who purchase a hunting and fishing license and habitat stamp take pride in funding wildlife conservation efforts that range from improving riparian habitat for fisheries, funding for new state parks, protecting wildlife habitat and state and federal species of concern, restoring sagebrush or cutting down invasive trees.

CPW remains committed to connecting people to the great outdoors and dedicating funds to sustain state lands. Learn more about Colorado’s Outdoor Principles and how outdoor recreation can be enjoyed and balanced with thoughtful conservation.