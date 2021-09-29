Main Menu

Bennett Youth Wrestling Registration

| September 28, 2021

It is that time of year, Bennett Wrestling will conduct their registration for youth (K-8th).  On October 4th, 5th and 7th from 6:00pm-8:00pm in the Bennett elementary gym.  You can also register the week of 10/11/21 on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.  

 Come ready to practice, at signups, so you can start practice the same day.  Going forward practice will be every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 6:00pm-8:00pm.  Registration cost is $70 and you will rent singlets for $40.  The club will except cash and Venmo. 

