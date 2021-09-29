It is that time of year, Bennett Wrestling will conduct their registration for youth (K-8th). On October 4th, 5th and 7th from 6:00pm-8:00pm in the Bennett elementary gym. You can also register the week of 10/11/21 on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Come ready to practice, at signups, so you can start practice the same day. Going forward practice will be every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Registration cost is $70 and you will rent singlets for $40. The club will except cash and Venmo.