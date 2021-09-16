Main Menu

Adams County Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Work Options’ Mountain View Café

| September 16, 2021
What:             Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Work Options’ Mountain View Café
 
Who:              Speakers include Adams County Commissioner Emma Pinter, Adams County Human Services Director Katie Griego, and Work Options Executive Director Julie Stone.
                       
Where:          Adams County Human Services Center, Third Floor, 11860 Pecos St., Westminster.
 
When:            Wednesday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m.
 
Why:              To celebrate the grand opening of the Work Options program and Mountain View Café. The program will provide a free culinary training program for Adams County residents.
