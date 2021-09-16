Adams County Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Work Options’ Mountain View Café
What: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Work Options’ Mountain View CaféWho: Speakers include Adams County Commissioner Emma Pinter, Adams County Human Services Director Katie Griego, and Work Options Executive Director Julie Stone.Where: Adams County Human Services Center, Third Floor, 11860 Pecos St., Westminster.When: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m.Why: To celebrate the grand opening of the Work Options program and Mountain View Café. The program will provide a free culinary training program for Adams County residents.
« The final building, the final beam: CSU Spur campus hits major construction milestone (Previous News)
Related News
Adams County Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Work Options’ Mountain View Café
What: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Work Options’ Mountain View Café Who: Speakers includeRead More
The final building, the final beam: CSU Spur campus hits major construction milestone
Denver, Colo. — The final steel beam will be laid on the Hydro building atRead More