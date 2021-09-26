(Untitled)
Honoring A Legend: Pierre Lacroix
The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced this week that the organization will honor the late Pierre Lacroix prior to the Oct. 16 game against the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena. The Avalanche’s former general manager and team president passed away on Dec. 13, 2020.
The ceremony will include a banner that highlights Lacroix’s achievements being raised to the rafters to hang alongside the Avalanche’s six retired jersey numbers. Lacroix’s family will be in attendance along with some former Avalanche greats and alumni.
Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:45 PM that night as the ceremony is scheduled to begin at approximately 6PM.
Avs Happy Hour, presented by Odell is back! This ticket package comes with 1 ticket and 1 Odell beer for select Avalanche home games this season. Packages are limited, so grab your seats today!
The Avs Family Pack, presented by Mix 100, is back for the 2021-22 season. Bring the whole family with the package that gets you one ticket, one meal and one Pepsi, and is completely customizable to fit the size of your family! Family Packs have limited availability, so don’t wait and secure your tickets today!
« JBC Approves Polis-Primavera Administration Plan to Raise Minimum Wage for Colorado’s Direct Care Workers to $15/hour (Previous News)
(Next News) Car crashes remain a leading cause of death for kids: CDOT partners with hospitals in child passenger safety education blitz »
Related News
State health department to hold public meeting to discuss fenceline monitoring plans for Suncor Refinery and other facilities on Sept. 28: Advanced registration required, Spanish interpretation available
REMOTE (Sept. 23, 2021): The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will be holdingRead More
CONSUMER FRAUD PROTECTION
CONSUMER FRAUD PROTECTION Updates From the District September 2021, Issue 9 Fraud does not discriminate.Read More