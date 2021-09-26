Honoring A Legend: Pierre Lacroix



The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced this week that the organization will honor the late Pierre Lacroix prior to the Oct. 16 game against the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena. The Avalanche’s former general manager and team president passed away on Dec. 13, 2020.



The ceremony will include a banner that highlights Lacroix’s achievements being raised to the rafters to hang alongside the Avalanche’s six retired jersey numbers. Lacroix’s family will be in attendance along with some former Avalanche greats and alumni.



Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:45 PM that night as the ceremony is scheduled to begin at approximately 6PM.

