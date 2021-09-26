Card Cracking – Crimes Involving Counterfeit Checks

Criminals are using social media to post messages that target young adults by promising “easy money.” The criminal may take the account holder to the bank to deposit a fraudulent check and pay the account holder a small “fee” from the cash received. In other cases, the criminal requests the debit card and PIN and may ask for the online username and password for the account in exchange for money. The scammer will use the card and information to deposit fake checks or money orders into the account and take out as much cash as possible before the fake checks are returned and the bank closes the account for fraud. The scammer may have the account holder participate further in the crime by having the account holder report the card as lost or stolen or report that account access was compromised.

The Hook – In exchange for participation

in this conspiracy, the scammers promise

a portion of the money they take from the bank and no criminal liability. Generally, the account holder is legally responsible for repaying the bank for any money the bank pays out for fraudulent or insufficient funds checks. As there is no legitimate reason to participate in this scheme, law enforcement and the district attorney have filed criminal charges against account holders who have assisted scammers with committing theft, forgery, identity theft and money laundering. Children under 18 may not be immune from criminal charges.

Online Retailer Purchases According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), one of the most common areas of fraud the past couple of years has involved Online Purchases. The Federal Trade Commission reports similar findings, including no-show, undelivered orders. Typical Points of Contact are fake websites, mobile apps, social media posts or fake advertisement links on a genuine retailer site. Scammers use state-of-the-art technology to set up fake retailer websites that look like legitimate online retail stores. They may use sophisticated designs and layouts, possibly stolen logos, and even an international or stolen domain name. The Hook – Luxury or popular brands (clothing, jewelry, electronics) are advertised at an unbelievably low price or advertised to have amazing benefits and features that seem almost too good to be true. The Risks – Victims pay for items that are never delivered and cannot get a refund. Sometimes an item is delivered, but it is a poor substitute or a counterfeit copy the brand item. In addition to taking your money, the scammer collects your personal and financial identifying information and can use it to steal your identity. Sometimes the apps, sites or links can infect your device with malware to steal private data, pictures and videos, or damage your device.

Upcoming Consumer Fraud Protection Events