District Meetings to be held NEXT WEEK
The CCAC will be holding district meetings in District 1&2, District 5 and District 6 NEXT WEEK for the purpose of nominating corn producers to the CCAC Board of Directors.
The meetings will feature guest speakers from the US Meat Export Federation (USMEF) and Sarah Bohnenkamp Coaching & Consulting, LLC (CCAC Strategic Planner).
Nicholas Colglazier, Executive Director for the CCAC, will also be in attendance. This is a great opportunity to meet Nick and engage with your fellow corn producers and make a difference in the CCAC. Food and drinks will be provided.
District 5:
Monday, August 23rd from 5:30 – 7:00 pm
Red Willow on Main
124 South Main St | Yuma, CO
Colorado Corn Administrative Committee is seeking nominations for:
- District 5: Director and Alternate
- At-Large: Director and Alternate
*District 5 Nominations – includes Yuma county.
District 1&2:
Tuesday, August 24th from 5:30 – 7:00 pm
Double Tree Restaurant
701 Vasquez Blvd. | Platteville, CO
Colorado Corn Administrative Committee is seeking nominations for:
- District 1-2: Alternate
- At-Large: Director and Alternate
*District 1-2 Nominations – include Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Denver, Douglas, El Paso, Elbert, Jefferson, Larimer, Lincoln, and Weld counties.
District 6:
Wednesday, August 25th from 5:30 – 7:00 pm
Washington County Events Center
552 W. 2nd St. | Akron, CO
Colorado Corn Administrative Committee is seeking nominations for:
- District 6: Director and Alternate
- At-Large: Director and Alternate
*District 6 Nominations – include Cheyenne, Kit Carson, and Washington counties.
If you would like to attend, please RSVP: 970-351-8201
Lunch and Learn: Webinar with NCGA’s Jon Doggett – This Thursday
Jon Doggett, Chief Executive Officer of the National Corn Growers Association, will be joining us next week on August 26 at 12:30 pmfor a discussion on the work and programs that NCGA is engaged in to benefit corn farmers, and Colorado’s engagement with NCGA. The webinar will be available on our YouTube channel after the event.
Doggett has served as the CEO since 2018 and been with NCGA since 2002.
Raised on his family’s Montana ranch, Doggett has substantial knowledge of
production agriculture and agribusiness, as well as more than 30 years of agricultural policy and leadership experience, after moving to Washington in the late 1980s.
production agriculture and agribusiness, as well as more than 30 years of agricultural policy and leadership experience, after moving to Washington in the late 1980s.
Please share!
This webinar is open to anyone who would like to attend, so please feel free to share this with any organization or individual who you think would benefit from this information.
While the CCAC is not allowed to lobby under the marketing order, it is allowed to educate producers on legislation.
