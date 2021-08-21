DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is accepting applications for Board members responsible for the governance of the Outdoor Equity Grant Program created by bill HB21-1318. The deadline for the application was originally set for Aug. 23 but was extended to Aug. 31 to make sure we provide prospective Board members with enough time to submit their application.

The Board Member Application and additional application materials are posted on the CPW website.

The purpose of the Outdoor Equity Grant Program is to increase access and opportunity for underserved youth and their families to experience Colorado’s state parks and outdoor spaces. The board is responsible for overseeing the grant program and awarding grants to applicants that will directly use the funding to engage eligible youth and their families by reducing barriers to Colorado’s great outdoors.

Individuals that sit on the Board can also be associated with an organization that intends to apply for a future grant. The Board members will be selected in collaboration with the Outdoor Equity Coalition which consists of more than 60 organizations that helped get the bill signed into law. Program grants will be distributed based on how an organization will impactfully create pathways for Colorado’s outdoors and offer environmental and outdoor-based educational opportunities for under-served communities.

The Outdoor Equity Grant Program Board will have nine voting seats. Board members will serve for four years but may not serve more than 2 terms. As CPW works to establish the Board, the term limits for racial justice, environmental justice and conservation will be limited to two years initially. After the first two years, these terms will transition to four-year terms to allow for staggered terms.

For more information, visit cpw.state.co.us/Outdoor-Equity-Fund.aspx