August 27, 2021 – CBI – Lakewood, CO –The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will virtually host its annual Missing in Colorado event on August 28, 2021.

Families of those missing for more than one year in the state are asked to visit the CBI website and access a number of resources available, as well as obtain the link to join the virtual event beginning at 8:00 a.m. on August 28. Additionally, families of the missing can call to speak with an advocate as well. A team of CBI victim advocates will be answering a dedicated phone line (303-239-4242) from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on August 28.

Missing in Colorado gives families the opportunity to speak with other co-victims, victim advocates, and others as part of this important event. The event also provides resources to family members as they face the unimaginable impacts from having someone they love go missing.

“Building on the success of last year’s virtual event, the CBI team is committed to ensuring the families of the missing have access to the latest information and tools to help them as they navigate through this devastating chapter in their lives,” said CBI Director John Camper.

Coloradans can aid in the effort to give a voice to the missing by reviewing the CBI Cold Case Database, and the Missing Persons Resource Page and sharing any information that may lead to resolution in these cases.

In another effort to honor the missing in the state, a CBI investigative analyst built a series of slides highlighting 50 cold cases across the state.

There are currently 1,437 total missing persons in the State of Colorado. Of those, nearly 678 have been missing for a year or more.

During the 2020 Missing in Colorado event, CBI victim advocates met with approximately 15 families of the missing.

Helpful Links:

Missing Person Resource Page

CBI Cold Case Database