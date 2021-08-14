ARAPAHOE COUNTY — Arapahoe County Public Works and Development, along with contractor partner Concrete Express Inc., will begin the $25.64 million Iliff Avenue Corridor Improvement Project between South Parker Road (CO 83) and Quebec Street this week. Once complete, this highly anticipated project will greatly improve this important two-mile throughfare in Arapahoe County.

Planned improvements to Iliff Avenue include: a four-lane corridor with acceleration and deceleration lanes, intersection safety modifications, bike lane and additional ADA-compliant sidewalk installations, transit stop enhancements, multi-use path/crosswalk improvements, traffic signal optimization with signal detection and video monitoring, and equipment upgrades.

Motorist and pedestrian safety improvements and increased multi-modal access highlight the improvements being made to this heavily traveled East-West corridor.

“After a large amount of work by the Arapahoe County project team, the much-anticipated Iliff improvements are going to construction,” Arapahoe County Transportation Division Manager James Katzer said. “The County looks forward to completing this project and improving this corridor for all users.”

Construction begins the week and will continue for 18 months, with work beginning near South Parker Road (CO 83) and moving west towards Quebec Street as improvements progress.

“This is already a main artery for this part of the County, and we look forward to how this project will improve mobility and sustain our quality of life for residents and visitors as our population continues to grow,” said Arapahoe County Board Chair Nancy Jackson.

TRAVEL IMPACTS