Celebrate the end of the summer at the 2021 Backyard Concert Series at Anythink Wright Farmswith Denver-based Americana band Bison Bone on Friday, Aug. 13! Watch the music video below to check out the band’s style – it’s a little bit country, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll.



Also this week: Help us unlock a $1,500 donation! Two of our amazing Anythink Foundation supporters, Dennis Humphries of Ratio Architects, LLC and TBK Bank, have offered a $1,500 match if we can get 50 donors to give by 8 pm on Friday. Will you help us reach this goal? Donate now to help unlock this generous match.

Ready to enjoy live music with friends and family? Here are the details:

Doors open at 5:30 pm; the show starts at 6:30 pm.

Enjoy food available for purchase from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, wine from The Infinite Monkey Theorem, as well as beer and hard seltzer from Great Divide Brewing. Water and soda are available for purchase.

Dogs welcome!

The concert will take place rain or shine.

Remember to stay home if you’re not feeling well.

Don’t forget: Catch the concert at home by tuning in to our Facebook and YouTube livestreams.



Not only is the Backyard Concert Series free and open to all, it’s also a fundraiser for the Anythink Foundation. All proceeds from this year’s Backyard Concert Series will go toward The Anythink Box, a free subscription service that provides kids ages 5-12 with books at their doorstep. The Anythink Box initiative is so popular that it’s grown to include a sizable waitlist of interested families! Stop by The Anythink Box tent during the show to view sample boxes and discover fun surprises. Your support will help us reach more kids in Adams County with this one-of-a-kind service. Anyone can donate in-person, online or by texting BACKYARD to 50155.

We can’t wait to see you this Friday for music and good times. You can find more information on the Anythink Backyard Concert Series on our website.



The Anythink Backyard Concert Series is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors:

Official music video for “Alright” by Bison Bone.