County Public Works & Development building temporarily closed

| August 4, 2021

Due to a building heating and cooling issue, Arapahoe County Public Works and Development’s Lima Plaza office (6924 S. Lima St., Centennial) will be closed to the public Aug. 4- 6, 2021. Many services can be accessed online. The office will reopen during normal business hours on Monday, Aug. 9. If you need immediate assistance, please contact the appropriate Public Works and Development work group. www.arapahoegov.com/publicworks

