BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – The 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard will conduct a change of command ceremony between outgoing Commander U.S. Air Force Col. Micah (Zeus) Fesler and incoming Commander U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher (Wedge) Southard at 3:00 p.m., Aug. 29, 2021, Hangar 801, BSFB, Aurora, Colorado.

Fesler assumed command of the 140th Wing in August 2019. During his tenure, he guided the wing through an unprecedented pandemic while becoming the lead U.S. Air National Guard Wing for Agile Combat Employment. Under his command, the 138th Space Control Squadron completed their first combat deployment and the 140th Wing supported the largest Reserve Component period deployment tasking in the wing’s history. Fesler was instrumental in navigating the 140th Wing through the largest domestic operations in Colorado’s history, providing more than 700 personnel in support of the Colorado COVID-19 response, presidential inauguration, and other state emergencies.

Southard was appointed as 140th Wing vice commander in June 2020. Prior to his role as vice commander, Southard served as 120th Fighter Squadron commander where he led the unit on a successful theater security package deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan. As the 140th Wing Operations Group commander, he deployed to Bagram, Afghanistan, serving with Active Duty mission partners as the deputy commander of the 455th Expeditionary Operations Group. Southard was key in supporting the wing through the national pandemic and the wing’s activations in support of domestic operations.

The 140th Wing is comprised of five groups, 12 squadrons, and two geographically separated units. The 1,600 personnel that fall under three Air Force Major Commands provide our nation with fighter, space-based early missile warning, and support forces capable of global employment.

Bios:

Col. Micah Fesler

https://www.140wg.ang.af.mil/About-Us/Biographies/Display/Article/1950793/colonel-d-micah-fesler/

Col. Christopher Southard

https://www.140wg.ang.af.mil/About-Us/Biographies/Article/2230105/colonel-christopher-southard/