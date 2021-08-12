WELD COUNTY –Colorado Highway 52 closed to through traffic between Weld County Road 73 and WCR 77 on Aug. 9 through early September. During the full closure, CDOT and the contractor team led by Martin Marietta will make extensive repairs to the bridge over Lost Creek and resurface CO 52 between WCR 73 and 77.





Work involves removing and replacing portions of the 63-year-old structure. The six-mile signed detour route will direct traffic around the work zone using WCR 73, WCR 16 and WCR 77.





The bridge work is part of a larger project to resurface CO 52 near Prospect Valley. Over ten miles of CO 52 between Weld County Road 73 and WCR 95 (Mile Points 44 – 54.5) will receive a new asphalt surface. In most areas, the roadway will be rebuilt from the ground up using a method called full-depth reclamation.





“Asphalt overlays and surface treatments have helped maintain the CO 52 since it was first paved. The corridor is now due for major work to address issues below the pavement. With full-depth reclamation, we’re able to pulverize the existing asphalt pavement in place and reuse it as part of the new and improved base layer,” said CDOT Regional Transportation Director Heather Paddock.





This project will also repair the bridge over Kiowa Creek, upgrade guardrail, replace mailbox posts and install new roadside delineators. By the end of the year, drivers will enjoy a smoother highway with roadside safety enhancements. Project completion is anticipated in December 2021.





Please be aware of the following conditions in the work zone between WCR 73 and WCR 95:

Expect various mobile construction operations Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Lane closures and traffic holds with flaggers, pilot vehicles or temporary traffic signals will be utilized

Vehicles will be held at intersections and driveways while equipment passes through to ensure product quality and safe operations

Temporary rough riding surfaces will be present until paving is finished

Speed limit reductions and width restrictions will be in place as needed

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Weekly updates are available on the project web page.

Stay Informed

For additional information about this project, contact the project team.

Project hotline: 970-735-9975

Project web page: https://www.codot.gov/projects/co52-prospect-valley-resurfacing





Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts, anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Road conditions and travel information: www.COtrip.org

Project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts

Scheduled lane closures: codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html

Social media: Twitter @coloradodot and Facebook facebook.com/coloradodot





Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don’t change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!





