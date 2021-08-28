Arapahoe County Board to hold study session about Tri-County mask order
Commissioners seeking resident feedback ahead of the 8/30 meetingThe Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners will hold a study session to discuss the County’s options regarding the public health order (PHO) issued earlier this week by the Tri-County Health Department. The study session will be held on Monday, Aug. 30, from 1-2 p.m. The session will be live-streamed, and the Board is encouraging County residents to submit their opinions about this issue ahead of the session by completing a brief feedback form before Aug. 28. To date, the commissioners have received many comments from residents in support of and against opting out of the public health order, and the Board will review all resident feedback prior to the Aug. 30 meeting.On Aug. 17, the Tri-County Health Department’s Board of Health (BOH) voted six-to-two to direct Tri-County’s Executive Director Dr. John Douglas to put the PHO in place. It requires masking for staff and children in childcare centers and schools that serve students ages 2-to-12. This decision follows the endorsement by Tri-County of recent federal guidance that recommends mask wearing in public areas with high rates of community transmission.Study sessions are information-gathering meetings for the board and are open to the public, but these meetings are currently being held virtually due to COVID; anyone who wishes to observe the meeting can access the live-stream meetings via our Legistar portal.For the latest information about the public health order, visit Tri-County’s website.
« Man from northern New Mexico attacked by bull moose while running with dogs in Winter Park (Previous News)
(Next News) Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Annual Take a Friend Hunting Contest encourages hunters to share their love of hunting »
Related News
Colorado Air National Guard hosts change of command ceremony for new commander
BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – The 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard will conductRead More
Outdoor Equity Grant Program Board member applications due Aug. 31
DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is accepting applications for Board members responsible for the governanceRead More