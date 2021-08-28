Commissioners seeking resident feedback ahead of the 8/30 meeting

The Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners will hold a study session to discuss the County’s options regarding the

issued earlier this week by the Tri-County Health Department.

The study session will be held on Monday, Aug. 30, from 1-2 p.m. The session will be live-streamed, and the Board is encouraging County residents to submit their opinions about this issue ahead of the session by completing a brief

feedback form