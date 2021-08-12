Issued for eastern Colorado

Issued at 8:00 AM MDT, Monday, August 9, 2021

Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Affected Area : Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Morgan, Washington, Yuma, Elbert, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Teller, El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Huerfano, Las Animas, and Baca Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Fort Morgan, Akron, Wray, Kiowa, Hugo, Burlington, Cheyenne Wells, Pueblo, Ordway, Eads, La Junta, Las Animas, Lamar, Walsenburg, Trinidad, and Springfield.

Advisory in Effect : 8:00 AM MDT, Monday, August 9, 2021 to 9:00 AM MDT, Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Public Health Recommendations : If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

Outlook : Heavy smoke from California wildfires will continue to move into Colorado and spread across the plains of eastern Colorado throughout the day on Monday and into Tuesday morning. Expect the heaviest smoke impacts in sheltered valley locations where atmospheric mixing is more limited. Some clearing is anticipated in areas of southern Colorado on Monday and Tuesday, however residual health impacts may linger from prolonged exposure to elevated smoke concentrations.

For the latest Smoke Outlook, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/addendum.aspx#smoke

For more information about smoke and your health, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/wildfire.aspx

For the latest Colorado statewide air quality conditions, forecasts, and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

Social Media:

http://www.facebook.com/cdphe.apcd

http://twitter.com/cdpheapcd