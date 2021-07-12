DENVER — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering $41.8 million through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) to help producers in Arizona, California, Colorado and Oregon alleviate the immediate impacts of drought on working lands.

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service will make available the funding through Conservation Incentive Contracts, a new option available through EQIP. The NRCS will accept applications through July 12.

Through EQIP, NRCS offers conservation practices that help producers recover from the impacts of drought as well as build resiliency. These practices provide other key benefits, including mitigating impacts from climate change as well as preventing and recovering from wildfire.

“As ongoing drought conditions in Colorado continue to worsen, we knew we needed to increase our support to farmers and ranchers in dealing with drought and prepare for the challenges of tomorrow,” said Clint Evans, NRCS state conservationist in Colorado. “EQIP is our flagship conservation program, and with the expanded benefits the Conservation Incentive Contracts offer, it enables producers to deploy conservation activities that strengthen existing efforts on their land to help during times of drought. Additionally, by targeting this program in several states, we can make any needed adjustments before rolling out Conservation Incentive Contracts nationwide in fiscal year 2022.”

Conservation Incentive Contracts

While Conservation Incentive Contracts are available in select states in fiscal 2021, NRCS will roll them out nationwide in fiscal 2022, using this pilot to refine implementation of this new option.

The 2018 Farm Bill created the new Conservation Incentive Contracts option to address high-priority conservation and natural resources concerns, including drought. Through five- to 10-year contracts, producers manage, maintain and address important natural resource concerns and build on existing conservation efforts.

NRCS will set aside $11.8 million directly for drought-related practices. Practices include forest management plans, tree/shrub establishment, brush management, prescribed grazing, pasture and hay planting, wildlife habitat, livestock watering systems and cover crops.

How to Apply

To learn more about Conservation Incentive Contracts, visit the EQIP webpage.

For more information, contact the Adams County FSA office, 57 W. Bromley Lane, Brighton, at (303)659-0525 or the Arapahoe County FSA office, 133 W. Bijou Ave., Byers, at (303)822-5257, or visit www.fsa.usda.gov.