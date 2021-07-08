SuperMagick performs at the Anythink Backyard Concert Series

WHAT: The Anythink Backyard Concert Series features disco-funk band SuperMagick on Friday, July 9. Presented by Mountain States Toyota, the Backyard Concert Series is a family-friendly tradition that celebrates music and community while also raising funds for the Anythink Foundation. Hosted at the beautiful one-acre park adjacent to Anythink Wright Farms, these concerts are just one way that Anythink continues to establish itself as a cultural destination in Adams County and the greater metro area. The show is free and open to all ages. Food from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, wine from Infinite Monkey Theorem, as well as beer and hard seltzer from Great Divide Brewing, are available for purchase on-site. This year, the Anythink Foundation will use proceeds raised from food and drink sales and individual donations will help fund The Anythink Box, a free book subscription service for kids ages 5-12. Supporters can donate online, in-person or by texting BACKYARD to 50155.

WHEN: Friday, July 9; doors open at 5:30 pm, performance from 6:30-8:30 pm

WHERE: Anythink Wright Farms, 5877 E. 120th Ave., Thornton, CO 80602; shows will also be available to stream live on Facebook at facebook.com/ilovemyanythink or YouTube at youtube.com/ilovemyanythink.

About Anythink™: Anythink is a new style of library – a place of unlimited imagination, where play inspires creativity and lifelong learning. Anythink serves the residents of Adams County, Colo., with seven libraries and a bookmobile. With a focus on innovation, Anythink’s award-winning approach to library service is recognized by industry leaders and organizations across the globe. For more information, visit anythinklibraries.org.