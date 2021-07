REMOTE, (July 9, 2021): Today’s

data dashboard updates

will add 650 positive COVID-19 cases to the state’s historical totals. These cases come from manual reports submitted to CDPHE by providers and labs covering the results of 24,714 tests conducted between March 2020 and May 2021. Testing providers notified people with positive results, but today CDPHE is adding them to the state’s case totals on the data dashboard.