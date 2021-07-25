Humanities Grants Focused on Recovery
Colorado Humanities has released guidelines for the 2021 Colorado Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (COSHARP) grants that will open for submission on August 2. Covid has had a lasting impact on the public humanities field across the state, and Colorado Humanities will award funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, through the National Endowment for the Humanities, to meet the needs of organizations doing public humanities work in Colorado. We especially encourage applications from organizations in rural areas and those serving historically underserved communities.
Eligible organizations must demonstrate at least a four-year track record for providing rich and engaging public humanities work that is accessible to the people of Colorado. Organizations may be awarded up to $20,000 in grant funding, and any eligible organization, of any size, may apply.
Grant applications will be accepted from August 2, 2021 through September 10, 2021, and grant awards will be determined by October 15, 2021. Those interested in applying are advised to review FAQs and guidelines at coloradohumanities.org and then contact or 303.894.7951 x21 with any questions.
High Plains Chautauqua Online August 2-5!
Expanding boundaries are portrayed through the life achievements of notable figures like Rosa Parks, Edwin Hubble, and Selena, Tejano music superstar. John D. Rockefeller, Jr. and Mother Jones, key figures in Colorado coal mining, the United Mine Workers strike, and the Ludlow Massacre in southern Colorado a little more than 100 years ago, will appear on opening night.
In recognition of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, participants will meet the combative and outspoken leader of the Women’s Suffrage movement, Alice Paul. John Deere, with his improved steel plow, and trader/rancher William Bent, both of whom played important roles in Western expansion also join the program. Colorado’s Legendary Ladies will entertain with brief appearances by Dr. Florence Sabin, miner Captain Jack, and Frances Wisebart Jacobs, whose legacy was the forerunner of the United Way. A real treat on closing night will be Doug Mishler, appearing as Nikola Tesla, tortured genius and inventor of alternating current, in what is sure to be an electrifying performance. Each performance will be preceded by a Young Chautauqua Cameo, portrayed by elite performers from Greeley-Evans School District 6. The Young Chautauquan character lineup this year includes Edwin Hubble, Selena, Marie Curie, and Oskar Schindler.
High Plains Chautauqua offers a series of interactive daytime programs online that engage participants in a deeper discussion of the issues presented in the historical context of character portrayals. Programs will stream live on Colorado Humanities and High Plains Chautauqua’s Facebook pages. For more information on how to join the live program to participate in the conversations with characters and
scholars, visit https://coloradohumanities.org/programs/high-plains-chautauqua/
More News
Sonja Solter Signing at Old Firehouse Books
On Saturday, July 24 Old Firehouse Books will be hosting a socially distanced book signingwith Colorado author Sonja K. Solter to celebrate her recent book, “When You Know What I Know.”
August 1 is Colorado Day!
The Centennial State celebrates its 145th birthday on Colorado Day Sunday, August 1, 2021 with a free event at the History Colorado Center. Advance registration is strongly recommended. Other Colorado Day observances include free admission to Trinidad History Museum, Ute Indian Museum, El Pueblo History Museum, and Center for Colorado Women’s History.
Frank Waters/Golden Quill Awards
2020 Colorado Book Award winner Pam Houston (Creative Nonfiction) has been named the 2021 recipient of the Frank Waters Award by the Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District. She will receive the award and be the keynote speaker at Pikes Peak Library District’s annual Frank Waters/Golden Quill award event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Colorado Springs Marriott.
Louise Erdrich at Aspen Community Read
Always wanted to attend Aspen Institute’s stellar writers’ events but don’t like the drive? If you’re in or beyond the Roaring Fork Valley, on Tuesday, July 27 at 5 p.m., Aspen Words is hosting an in-person and online literary prize Community Read featuring Louise Erdrich, author of The Night Watchman. Nikki Pitre, the executive director of the Aspen Institute’s Center for Native American Youth, will join Erdrich in conversation. To register and learn more, please visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSecTgb74pNBAjwkgGizfxzcsrSO0h5j6_VOpT3AArwgeUPPOw/viewform
Boreas Pass Railroad Day
Imagine the historical town of Como bustling with 500 residents and railroad workers, and see the landmarks the Denver, South Park and Pacific Railroad passed as it traveled from Como over Boreas Pass to Breckenridge. On Saturday, August 21, enjoy roundhouse and depot tours, craft demonstrations, vendors, and exhibits. Visitors driving over Boreas Pass can ride a narrow gauge handcar at Rocky Point and then stop for refreshments at the Section House on the summit. Boreas Pass Railroad Day is funded by the South Park National Heritage Area. For information visit https://www.facebook.com/ComoParkCounty/ or write
