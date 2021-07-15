Two weekly outdoor markets will offer affordable, healthy produce

The Healthy Farmer’s Markets bring nutritious produce to areas that have limited access to healthy, affordable foods, while also promoting an environment of health. Attendees learn more about cooking and nutrition through demonstrations, obtain health screenings and discover more health resources available to them. Importantly, and unlike most other farmer’s markets, food assistance services like SNAP and WIC are accepted. In 2020, the farmer’s markets were able to serve more than 4,000 individuals with $55,477 in fresh produce provided via vouchers at no cost to aging adults, as well as WIC and SNAP recipients.

“As a trusted source of information and resources, the library serves as an ideal location to promote community health and wellness,” says Anythink Director of Strategic Partnerships Stacie Ledden. “The Healthy Farmer’s Markets are just one way that our collaborative partnerships serve the people of Adams County in ways that help them thrive.”

“As our community travels the seemingly arduous path of recovering from the pandemic, we want to be conscientious of the role healthy food can play in restoring normalcy and strengthening households,” says Jaylin Stotler, community connections manager at City of Thornton. “The colorful, fresh produce from these markets not only provides nourishment, but can be the centerpiece for the gatherings we’ve been missing, the tools for healthier and more resilient lifestyles, the fuel for our learning and working minds, and a stabilizer for those that are food insecure.”

“The Healthy Farmers Market partnership has helped us to increase access to affordable and healthy foods to community members and our WIC participants,” says Jill Bonczynski, nutrition director at Tri-County Health Department. “Not only are they getting fresh, local, and nutritious produce, but also connections to community resources that can benefit their families.”

“Healthy eating starts with access to readily available, nutritious food. The American Heart Association is committed to providing tangible solutions that help ensure Colorado residents have access to wholesome, affordable foots in a comfortable setting,” says Maddie Philley, community impact director at the American Heart Association. “We know that access to healthy food plays a critical role in overall heart health. By supporting the Healthy Farmer’s Markets, the AHA aims to provide residents with critical nutrition information and affordable, locally grown fruits and vegetables in their community to help build lasting healthy habits.”

Healthy Farmer’s Market

Anythink Huron Street

9417 Huron St., Thornton, CO 80260

Tuesdays, July 13-Sept. 28, 2021

9 am-1 pm

Anythink Wright Farms

5877 E. 120th Ave., Thornton, CO 80602

Thursdays, July 15-Sept. 30, 2021

9 am-1 pm

Hosted in conjunction with City of Thornton, Tri-County Health Department, the American Heart Association and Lulu’s Farm, Anythink hosts a weekly farmer’s market at two of its Thornton locations. Access healthy, fresh produce provided by local farmers, as well as information about cooking and nutrition. Food assistance services including SNAP and WIC are accepted. Free and open to all; more information available at anythinklibraries.org/farmers-markets .

