Westbound full weekend closure rescheduled

DENVER — As part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Central 70 Project, eastbound Interstate 70 will close between I-270 and Brighton Boulevard starting at 10 p.m., Friday, July 16, through 5 a.m., Monday, July 19, for final paving operations. The Central 70 Project is nearly finished constructing the new three-mile stretch of I-70 between Colorado Boulevard and Quebec Street. Before reaching this major milestone, there will be two weekend-long closures of I-70 to complete final paving, one in each direction.

By conducting these full weekend closures crews will be able to finish paving and other construction activities in this area several weeks early providing relief to both motorists and businesses. Traffic will be in its final alignment by the end of July and crews will be finished with this section by fall 2021.

In addition, the westbound I-70 closure between I-270 and Colorado Boulevard that was originally scheduled to occur the weekend of July 23 has been postponed. A new date is tentatively scheduled for the weekend of July 30.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS:

Eastbound I-70 from Brighton Boulevard to I-270 will be closed from 10 p.m., Friday, July 16, through 5 a.m., Monday, July 19.

This work is weather and site condition dependent and is subject to change. Follow the Project on Facebook at facebook.com/central70project for the latest information.

Detour map:

About CDOT

CDOT’s Whole System-Whole Safety program has one simple mission — to get everyone home safely, and our approximately 3,000 employees work tirelessly to reduce the rate and severity of crashes and improve the safety of all modes of transportation. The department manages more than 23,000 lane miles of highway, more than 3,000 bridges and 35 mountain passes. CDOT also manages grant partnerships with a range of agencies, including metropolitan planning organizations, local governments and airports. It also operates Bustang, the state-owned interregional express bus service. Gov. Jared Polis has charged CDOT to further build on the state’s intermodal mobility options.

About the Central 70 Project

The Central 70 Project will reconstruct a 10-mile stretch of I-70, add one new Express Lane in each direction, remove the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lower the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards. More information on the Project, including a list of the Project’s community commitments, are available at central70.codot.gov .

Stay Informed