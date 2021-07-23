DENVER — As part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Central 70 Project, westbound Interstate 70 has been rescheduled to close between I-270 and Colorado Boulevard at 10 p.m., Friday, July 30, through 5 a.m., Monday, August 2, for final paving operations. This marks the last one-directional full weekend closure in the center segment between Colorado Boulevard and Quebec Street.

Closing a stretch of I-70 to complete all of the paving over a weekend eliminates months of nightly lane closures. It also ensures the road will be smoother and safer, as there will be fewer seams in the asphalt.

The full weekend closure of eastbound I-70 the weekend of July 16 went well and traffic is now driving in its new, final configuration and will notice wider lanes and a smoother ride.

Come Monday, August 2, traffic will be in its final alignment in the center segment with some additional punch list items that crews will work to finish throughout the summer. By fall, crews will have completed eight miles of the 10-mile Project.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS:

Westbound I-70 from I-270 to Colorado Boulevard will be closed from 10 p.m., Friday, July 30, through 5 a.m., Monday, August 2.

This work is weather and site condition dependent and is subject to change. Follow the Project on Facebook at facebook.com/central70project for the latest information.

Detour map:

