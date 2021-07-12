DENVER BRONCOS GUARD AND WIGGINS NATIVE DALTON RISNER TO HOST FREE YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP IN WIGGINS JULY 12

| July 9, 2021

What:  Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner and his RinserUp Foundation will host their annual free youth football camp July 12th at Wiggins High School. Dalton will be joined by fellow NFL teammates for a day of football inspired drills, life skills development, and educational/leadership exercises. The camp will feature over 400 kids from the surrounding Colorado area, ages 7-17.   All participants will receive a t-shirt, lunch, backpack, and hands-on instruction. 

*Social distancing will be required on-site

*Registation is now closed, but walk-ups with a parental guardian will be accepted

When:  Monday, July 12

               Session One (1st-6th grade): 10:00am-11:30am

               Session Two (6th-8th grade): 2:00pm-3:30pm

               HS Session (Private Work-Out): 4:00pm-6:30pm            

Where:  Wiggins High School

                201 Tiger Way

                Wiggins, CO 80654              

Who:  Dalton Risner of the Denver Broncos                                                          

            RisnerUp Foundation

About Dalton Risner:  Dalton Risner is entering his third season in the NFL with the Denver Broncos. Dalton was born in Branson, Missouri and later played at Kansas State University.  He was a 2nd round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.  His tremendous work ethic, leadership, and community initiatives have made him a fan favorite in Denver.  

About RisnerUp:  The RisnerUp foundation was created to positively impact others through love and kindness. The RinserUp work ranges from the Special Olympics, people suffering from serious illnesses, or offering a helping hand, lifting spirits/smiles, and spreading the word of God.

