DENVER BRONCOS GUARD AND WIGGINS NATIVE DALTON RISNER TO HOST FREE YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP IN WIGGINS JULY 12
What: Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner and his RinserUp Foundation will host their annual free youth football camp July 12th at Wiggins High School. Dalton will be joined by fellow NFL teammates for a day of football inspired drills, life skills development, and educational/leadership exercises. The camp will feature over 400 kids from the surrounding Colorado area, ages 7-17. All participants will receive a t-shirt, lunch, backpack, and hands-on instruction.
*Social distancing will be required on-site
*Registation is now closed, but walk-ups with a parental guardian will be accepted
When: Monday, July 12
Session One (1st-6th grade): 10:00am-11:30am
Session Two (6th-8th grade): 2:00pm-3:30pm
HS Session (Private Work-Out): 4:00pm-6:30pm
Where: Wiggins High School
201 Tiger Way
Wiggins, CO 80654
Who: Dalton Risner of the Denver Broncos
RisnerUp Foundation
About Dalton Risner: Dalton Risner is entering his third season in the NFL with the Denver Broncos. Dalton was born in Branson, Missouri and later played at Kansas State University. He was a 2nd round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. His tremendous work ethic, leadership, and community initiatives have made him a fan favorite in Denver.
About RisnerUp: The RisnerUp foundation was created to positively impact others through love and kindness. The RinserUp work ranges from the Special Olympics, people suffering from serious illnesses, or offering a helping hand, lifting spirits/smiles, and spreading the word of God.
