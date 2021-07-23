DENVER – For the third consecutive year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and its partner Colorado fishing companies are encouraging anglers to take a friend fishing. As a reward for anglers sharing their expertise and love of fishing, CPW has created a contest for mentors who take the time to pass on their knowledge, with prizes for the mentor as well as the mentee.



“Fishing is something a person can enjoy their entire life. When you teach someone how to fish, you can literally change their life forever. We’ve received some truly inspiring stories about fishing in Colorado over the past few years,” said CPW Angler Outreach Coordinator Andre Egli. “I’m excited to see what kind of photos and stories our anglers will send in this year.”



How it works

Mentors can take a beginner angler out or mentees can encourage an experienced angler to teach them how to fish and enter to win some great prizes by submitting a photograph and brief story of their time on the water. Submissions will be judged by their ability to inspire and are due July 31, 2021. Mentor and mentee must be at least 21 years of age. Mentees must meet one of these criteria: Never had a fishing license until 2021

Only had a fishing license in 2020 (e.g., a second-year angler)

Not had a fishing license in the past five consecutive years (i.e., since 2016) Contest participants must follow all applicable Colorado fishing regulations. Mentor must have had a Colorado fishing license before the start of the contest.



Prizes participants can win

Below is a working list of sponsors that have supported this program’s prizes. Visit the CPW website to see the latest list of prizes. Trouts Fly Fishing

Northern Colorado Fishing Outfitters

Ross Reels

Yeti Coolers

Cabela’s & Bass Pro Shops

Orvis

Zen Tenkara

Ascent Fly Fishing

Yampa Rod Company

Eagle Claw

DJ Custom Spins

BioBait Each winner will also receive a year subscription to Colorado Outdoors Magazine.



To learn more, see the official rules​ and find out more about how to Take a Friend Fishing in 2021.