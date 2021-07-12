Image of a gray wolf (photo courtesy of Gnagel/Dreamstime.com) DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Keystone Policy Center announced today the launch of an Online Open House and detailed Comment Form available on Colorado’s Wolf Restoration and Management Plan Public Engagement Website. The online open house and comment form offer the same information, questions and opportunity to submit feedback that is available at in-person public listening sessions that will be conducted throughout the state this summer. “Whether attending an open house in-person, or reviewing information and providing feedback online, we want to hear the public’s input about the Wolf Restoration and Management Plan,” said Julie Shapiro, director of the Natural Resources Program for Keystone Policy Center. “The online open house includes posters and video presentations providing the same information offered at in-person meetings, effectively creating a virtual learning and listening session for everyone to participate in at their own convenience.” The detailed online comment form will be open through late August and allows visitors to submit responses to the same topics and questions discussed at open house listening sessions. Those topics include: Engagement, Education, and Outreach

Wolf Restoration

Wolf Management

Livestock Interactions CPW and Keystone Policy Center announced last month the full slate of 14 open house listening sessions set to be conducted throughout the state. The open house public listening sessions are one component of the more than 40 meetings being conducted in July and August. In addition to the open houses and the online comment form, CPW and Keystone will convene approximately 17 invitational geographic-based focus groups in Western Colorado, approximately 10 invitational interest-based focus groups, as well as Tribal consultation meetings and virtual town hall sessions. About the Wolf Restoration and Management Plan Proposition 114, passed on November 3, 2020, directs the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to restore and manage gray wolves in Colorado no later than December 31, 2023, on designated lands west of the Continental Divide; hold statewide hearings about scientific, economic, and social considerations; periodically obtain public input to update the plan; and use state funds to assist livestock owners in preventing conflicts with gray wolves and pay fair compensation for livestock losses. About Keystone Policy Center Keystone Policy Center brings together crucial teams of stakeholders who have diverse individual perspectives but recognize a common need to address urgent issues with lasting solutions. For more than 40 years, Keystone has helped leaders move beyond fixed positions toward collaborative, action-oriented approaches to problem-solving. In this age of polarized debate on nearly every major topic in public policy, Keystone offers a refreshing yet proven blueprint for progress.