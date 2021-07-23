COLORADO – The Colorado State Patrol has always taken pride in the vehicles they use to ensure safety, and now they are asking for help in showing them off across the country. Each year the American Association of State Troopers (AAST), holds the “Best Looking Cruiser” contest, setting the stage for a friendly competition between the 50 state police agencies to see who will land in a calendar for the following year. Voting begins Tuesday, July 20 through Tuesday, August 2, 2021. “Our vehicles are our offices. They’re distinct, unique, and embody what it means to be in Colorado by being both rugged and beautiful,” says Colonel Matthew C, Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. This year’s contest will be tabulated through the SurveyMonkey website. Voting is open to the public and we are hoping Coloradoans will cast their vote in the “2021 Best Looking Cruiser Contest.” You can access the website link through the AAST Facebook page or click on https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcrusier2021 and scroll through the state agency photos to find your favorite cruiser. To see the Colorado State Patrol entry, see below. After going to the website simply scroll through the photos and at the bottom of the page select your favorite cruiser from the drop-down menu. Agency rankings will be posted on the Facebook page daily. The winner will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and featured on the cover of the AAST’s 2022 wall calendar; the next top competitors will be selected for individual months inside. The calendar will be available for sale at www.statetroopers.org in October 2021. Sales benefit educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.