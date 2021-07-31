BRIGHTON, Colo. – Barr Lake State Park is holding a Ladies Fly Fishing 101 clinic on Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 5:30-8 p.m.



This is a class for beginners and all ages are welcome. Park staff is providing all the equipment necessary along with the instruction.



To register for the event, please click here.



See what other events Barr Lake State Park is hosting by visiting its Facebook page.



For a full listing of other clinics, seminars and courses offered by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, please visit our website.