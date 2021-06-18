Door Delivery: If a carrier delivers mail or packages to your front door, place your dog in a separate room and close that door before opening the front door. Some dogs burst through screen doors or plate-glass windows to attack visitors. Dog owners should keep the family pet secured. Parents should remind their children and other family members not to take mail directly from carriers in the presence of the family pet, as the dog may view the person handing the mail to a family member as a threatening gesture.

When a dog attacks a letter carrier, the dog owner could be held liable for all medical expenses, repayment of lost work hours, replacement of uniform and other costs, which can run into thousands of dollars. The Postal Service places safety of its employees as a top priority and dedicates a week each year to Dog Bite Awareness.

COLORADO – Overall, more than 5,800 postal employees were attacked by dogs in the United States in 2020. In Colorado, 123 postal employees were attacked by dogs in 2020. From nips and bites to vicious attacks, aggressive dog behavior poses a serious threat to postal employees and the general public. To highlight the enormity of this serious issue, the U.S. Postal Service is providing the public with information on the do’s and don’ts of responsible dog ownership as part of its annual National Dog Bite Awareness Week public service campaign.