Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife TRINIDAD, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants the public to share its thoughts about the development of Fishers Peak State Park in an online survey, and the agency has scheduled a public meeting June 24 to update everyone on the master plan that will guide development of Colorado's 42nd state park. The 10-15 minute online survey is a chance for people to offer their opinions on recreation opportunities they would like to see at Fishers Peak as well as their priorities regarding conservation of the flora and fauna there. The survey is gathering public input on education initiatives, park operations and community involvement at Fishers Peak. Take the survey at this link. The survey will remain active and collect responses until July 5, when it will close. The virtual public meeting will feature members of the Fishers Peak State Park Project Team giving updates about the master plan process and details about ongoing on-site data collection, stakeholder feedback and the ways that feedback is being used. Future engagement plans also will be discussed. This will be an interactive session offering attendees an opportunity to provide input. "The comments we receive from the public are important to us and will play an important role in the development of Fishers Peak State Park," said Crystal Dreiling, CPW park manager. "We value the opinions of the public. We need to hear from you (the public) if we hope to succeed in developing the kind of park that Colorado state parks visitors need." Historically, CPW has taken years to research a property and develop a master plan inclusive of public opinion, incorporates the needs of wildlife and that protects habitat before starting construction of recreation infrastructure like roads, trails, toilets, parking lots, visitor centers, sewer and water service and interpretive signs. To learn more about the master planning process and the park, visit fisherspearkstatepark.com Details on attending Virtual Meeting: VIRTUAL PUBLIC MEETING: When: 6 p.m., Thursday, June 24 Link to Join: Access the meeting via this link. Phone: 312-626-6799 Meeting ID: 864 5676 4036 Passcode: 445149