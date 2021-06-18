DOUGLAS COUNTY – On Monday, June 7th at approximately 12:53 AM troopers with the Colorado State Patrol were dispatched to a vehicle-versus-animal crash located on southbound Interstate 25 near mile marker 186. Upon arrival troopers discovered a second crash had taken place involving multiple vehicles, resulting in one party killed and nine others transported with varying degrees of injuries. The initial crash involved a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer driven by a 21-year-old male from Minnesota, with an 18-year-old female passenger, also from Minnesota. After striking an elk, the Trailblazer pulled onto the left shoulder of the Interstate and came to a stop. A Good Samaritan passing by, a 21-year-old male from Colorado Springs, stopped to offer assistance. All three parties were outside of their respective vehicles; the female party near the rear of the Trailblazer, the driver of the Trailblazer between the vehicle and concrete barrier, and the Samaritan standing near the front of the Trailblazer. A 2005 Toyota 4Runner was southbound in the #1 lane of I25 when it hit the elk laying in the lane. The Toyota was driven by a 70-year-old male from Thornton, CO and had a 69-year-old female passenger from Thornton. After hitting the elk, the Toyota traveled onto the left shoulder and collided with the female passenger/pedestrian and the rear of the Trailblazer. The Trailblazer struck the two male parties/pedestrians and all three pedestrians were thrown over the concrete barrier into the northbound lanes. After hitting the Trailblazer, the Toyota traveled back into the #1 lane of traffic and a 2008 Dodge Nitro collided with the rear of the 4Runner. The Nitro then rotated into the #2 lane, hitting a 2018 Kia Forte. The vehicle of the Good Samaritan was not hit at any point. The 70-year-old male driver of the Toyota sustained serious injuries; the 69-year-old female passenger sustained life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the other vehicles: Dodge Nitro SUV, all from Santa Fe, NM: -30-year-old male driver, sustained serious injuries. -30-year-old female passenger, unknown injuries. -10-year-old female passenger, sustained serious injuries. -10-year-old male passenger, not injured but transported. Kia Forte: -31-year-old female driver from Colorado Springs, sustained minor injuries. All parties other than the pedestrians were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The 18-year-old female passenger from the Trailblazer was declared deceased on scene. All other parties were transported to local hospitals via ground transportation. Lanes were closed for the on scene investigation and clean up; the highway was full reopened at approximately 7:10 AM. Drugs, alcohol, and speed are not considered as factors. The crash remains open and under investigation. Names are not being released as next of kin notifications are being made. ### ABOUT THE COLORADO STATE PATROL

