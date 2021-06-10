CPW announces members selected for Gray Wolf Reintroduction Technical Working Group and Stakeholder Advisory Group
DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has selected the membership for both the Technical Working Group (TWG) and the Stakeholder Advisory Group (SAG) convened to serve as advisory bodies to the agency as the Commission and CPW staff plan the implementation of Proposition 114.
The combined experience and input of these groups will help guide CPW staff and the Commission in the final direction to restore and manage gray wolves in Colorado no later than December 31, 2023.
“We want to thank all of those that submitted an application or considered an offer to participate in these important advisory groups,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. “While this is certainly an opportunity to share perspectives and expertise, it’s important to note it is also a significant commitment of time and energy, and we greatly appreciate all those who volunteered their time. We are now eager to get to work with those selected to move forward with us on the implementation process.”
The TWG will review and contribute expertise towards the development of conservation objectives, management strategies and damage prevention and compensation planning. The members selected for the TWG are:
Scott Becker – United States Fish and Wildlife Service – Wyoming Wolf Coordinator
Alan Bitner – Bureau of Land Management – Deputy State Director – Resources
Stewart Breck – National Wildlife Research Center – Research Wildlife Biologist
Roblyn Brown – Oregon Fish and Game – Wildlife Biologist
Wayne East – Colorado Department of Agriculture – Agricultural/Wildlife Liaison
Justin Gude – Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks – Research and Technical Services Bureau Chief
Jonathan Houck – Gunnison County Commissioner
Mike Jimenez – USFWS retired
Merrit Linke – Grand County Commissioner
Steve Lohr – United States Forest Service – Renewable Resources Director Rocky Mountain Region
Martin Lowney – Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service – State Director
Carter Niemeyer – USFWS retired
Eric Odell – Colorado Parks and Wildlife – Species Conservation Biologist
Mike Phillips – Rocky Mountain Wolf Project
John Sanderson – Center for Collaborative Conservation – CSU – Director
Doug Smith National Park Service – Project Leader Yellowstone/Jennifer Carpenter -Associate Regional Director for Resource Stewardship and Science
Robin Young – Colorado State University Extension Service – Extension Agent
The SAG will provide a range of viewpoints from diverse geographic areas of the state and propose considerations for the plans developed by the TWG. The members selected for the SAG are:
Matt Barnes (W) – Dolores. Runs range science business and works with the Northern Rockies Conservation Cooperative (human/carnivore coexistence)
Donald Broom (W) – Craig. Moffat County Commissioner
Jenny Burbey (W) – Hesperus. President of CO Outfitters Association, Outfitter, livestock producer
Bob Chastain – Colorado Springs. President/CEO of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Renee Deal (W) – Somerset. Rancher, outfitter, member of agricultural groups
Adam Gall (W) – Paonia. Wolf biologist for 5 years in Idaho, employed by Nez Perce tribe
Dan Gates – Canon City. Chair of Coloradans for Responsible Wildlife Management
John Howard (W) – Grand Junction. Former CPW commissioner
Francie Jacober (W) – Carbondale. Pitkin County Commissioner
Lenny Klingesmith (W) – Meeker. Rancher and outfitter, member of agricultural groups
Darlene Kobobel – Divide. Colorado Wolf & Wildlife Center
Tom Kourlis – Castle Rock. Rancher and Outfitter, Former Commissioner of Agriculture, member of agricultural groups
Brian Kurzel – Denver. Rocky Mountain Regional Executive Director for the National Wildlife Federation
Hallie Mahowald (W) – Salida. Program Director of Western Landowners Alliance
Jonathan Proctor – Denver. Regional Director for Defenders of Wildlife
Gary Skiba (W) – Durango. Wildlife Program Manager, San Juan Citizen Alliance
Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Dan Gibbs, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow and Colorado Department of Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg will serve as Ex-Officio members.
(W) – Denotes Western Slope representation
For additional information on the next steps and phases of planning for the reintroduction of gray wolves, please visit the Stay Informed page on the CPW website, or sign up for CPW’s Gray Wolf Reintroduction eNewsletter.
###
Related News
Oil Well Fire, Watkins
Due to a recently reported oil well fire, avoid using Quincy west of Kiowa-Bennett.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s third educational session on wolf reintroduction efforts set for June 16
DENVER – Members of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission as well as the publicRead More