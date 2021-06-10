DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has selected the membership for both the Technical Working Group (TWG) and the Stakeholder Advisory Group (SAG) convened to serve as advisory bodies to the agency as the Commission and CPW staff plan the implementation of Proposition 114.

The combined experience and input of these groups will help guide CPW staff and the Commission in the final direction to restore and manage gray wolves in Colorado no later than December 31, 2023.

“We want to thank all of those that submitted an application or considered an offer to participate in these important advisory groups,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. “While this is certainly an opportunity to share perspectives and expertise, it’s important to note it is also a significant commitment of time and energy, and we greatly appreciate all those who volunteered their time. We are now eager to get to work with those selected to move forward with us on the implementation process.”

The TWG will review and contribute expertise towards the development of conservation objectives, management strategies and damage prevention and compensation planning. The members selected for the TWG are:

Scott Becker – United States Fish and Wildlife Service – Wyoming Wolf Coordinator

Alan Bitner – Bureau of Land Management – Deputy State Director – Resources

Stewart Breck – National Wildlife Research Center – Research Wildlife Biologist

Roblyn Brown – Oregon Fish and Game – Wildlife Biologist

Wayne East – Colorado Department of Agriculture – Agricultural/Wildlife Liaison

Justin Gude – Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks – Research and Technical Services Bureau Chief

Jonathan Houck – Gunnison County Commissioner

Mike Jimenez – USFWS retired

Merrit Linke – Grand County Commissioner

Steve Lohr – United States Forest Service – Renewable Resources Director Rocky Mountain Region

Martin Lowney – Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service – State Director

Carter Niemeyer – USFWS retired

Eric Odell – Colorado Parks and Wildlife – Species Conservation Biologist

Mike Phillips – Rocky Mountain Wolf Project

John Sanderson – Center for Collaborative Conservation – CSU – Director

Doug Smith National Park Service – Project Leader Yellowstone/Jennifer Carpenter -Associate Regional Director for Resource Stewardship and Science

Robin Young – Colorado State University Extension Service – Extension Agent

The SAG will provide a range of viewpoints from diverse geographic areas of the state and propose considerations for the plans developed by the TWG. The members selected for the SAG are:

Matt Barnes (W) – Dolores. Runs range science business and works with the Northern Rockies Conservation Cooperative (human/carnivore coexistence)

Donald Broom (W) – Craig. Moffat County Commissioner

Jenny Burbey (W) – Hesperus. President of CO Outfitters Association, Outfitter, livestock producer

Bob Chastain – Colorado Springs. President/CEO of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Renee Deal (W) – Somerset. Rancher, outfitter, member of agricultural groups

Adam Gall (W) – Paonia. Wolf biologist for 5 years in Idaho, employed by Nez Perce tribe

Dan Gates – Canon City. Chair of Coloradans for Responsible Wildlife Management

John Howard (W) – Grand Junction. Former CPW commissioner

Francie Jacober (W) – Carbondale. Pitkin County Commissioner

Lenny Klingesmith (W) – Meeker. Rancher and outfitter, member of agricultural groups

Darlene Kobobel – Divide. Colorado Wolf & Wildlife Center

Tom Kourlis – Castle Rock. Rancher and Outfitter, Former Commissioner of Agriculture, member of agricultural groups

Brian Kurzel – Denver. Rocky Mountain Regional Executive Director for the National Wildlife Federation

Hallie Mahowald (W) – Salida. Program Director of Western Landowners Alliance

Jonathan Proctor – Denver. Regional Director for Defenders of Wildlife

Gary Skiba (W) – Durango. Wildlife Program Manager, San Juan Citizen Alliance

Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Dan Gibbs, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow and Colorado Department of Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg will serve as Ex-Officio members.

(W) – Denotes Western Slope representation

