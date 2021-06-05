Colorado Parks & Wildlife hosts free fishing June 5-6

| June 3, 2021

DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites resident and nonresident anglers of all ages to participate in the annual Free Fishing Weekend event held on June 5-6, 2021. The free fishing weekend is a great way to get outside with family and friends and take advantage of Colorado’s extensive opportunities to fish for a myriad of cold and warm water fish species​​.​

From reservoirs, lakes and ponds to rivers and high-altitude streams, Colorado is a highly-regarded fishing destination. The state features nearly 9,000 miles of trout streams -321 miles of which are designated Gold Medal waters – and over 1,300 angling locations, all managed for high-quality fishing. Angling in Colorado equals opportunities to catch some 35 species of warm-water and cold-water fish.

“The outdoors are for everyone, and fishing is a great way to discover and enjoy Colorado,” said Angler Outreach Coordinator Andre Egli. “The fish are biting and Free Fishing Weekend is the perfect opportunity for everyone to give fishing a try.”

Outdoor enthusiasts can fish in Colorado without a license only on the first full weekend of June, each year. All other rules and regulations apply. Learn more about fishing season dates and license fees at cpw.state.co.us.

In 2020, over one million fishing licenses were sold in Colorado. The sale of fishing licenses allows CPW to maintain and conserve fish habitat that promotes better fishing in the state.

For more information about licenses or fishing, including the Stocking Report and Fishing Atlas, visit cpw.state.co.us/Fishing or read the 2021 Colorado Fishing Brochure.

Colorado News, Front Page, Front Page, Local News, Sports Hub, Today In History No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Colorado Parks & Wildlife hosts free fishing June 5-6

DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites resident and nonresident anglers of all ages toRead More

Durango woman found dead after apparent bear attack

The woman, a Durango resident, was believed to have gone walking with her two dogs earlier Friday, according to information provided to the La Plata County Sheriff’s office by her boyfriend. The victim had last communicated with her boyfriend late in the morning.

  • Lake Trout Tournament at Blue Mesa Reservoir Continues

  • Coloradans Urged to Reduce Wildfire Risk During Wildfire Awareness Month

  • The superintendents of 12 Denver metro school districts are asking state health officials to end mandatory quarantines for students who are exposed to COVID-19 at school.

  • Lynx: Shadows of the Forest – a feature film released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife

  • 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to Release Doves in Honor of Crime Victims

  • Bears are emerging from their dens; please prepare to be bear aware

  • Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s first educational session on wolf reintroduction efforts set for April 28

  • State adds percentage of residents vaccinated by county to vaccine data dashboard

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    %d bloggers like this: