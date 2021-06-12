Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s third educational session on wolf reintroduction efforts set for June 16

| June 5, 2021

DENVER – Members of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission as well as the public are invited to attend CPW’s third online educational session related to wolf reintroduction efforts on Wed., June 16 from 6 – 8 p.m.

The purpose of this educational session is to provide the Commission and members of the public with information on how states like Montana work with agricultural producers to prevent and reduce wolf depredation on livestock and how producers are compensated for losses.

Session 3: Wolf-Livestock Damage Minimization and Compensation

Speakers will include:
Luke Hoffman (CPW Game Damage Coordinator) will give an overview of the current CPW game damage and compensation program.
Nathan Lance (Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Wolf Management Specialist) will describe various techniques used in Montana and other western states to minimize wolf damage to livestock as well as how they manage wolves that have caused damage.
George Edwards (Executive Director of the Montana Livestock Loss Board) will present an overview of Montana’s compensation program for livestock producers.
Pre-registration is required for those who wish to see the presentation live by clicking this link. Upon registering, participants will receive an email with a link to access the session. All sessions will be recorded and available for members of the public who wish to view the sessions later.

Stay informed on CPW’s wolf management efforts by visiting our website and signing up for the Gray Wolf Reintroduction eNews.

