Bikes now available for checkout in Commerce City

Rolling out just in time for summer

It’s time to ride! Bicycles are now available for checkout exclusively at Anythink Commerce City. These colorful, cruiser-style bikes are available to customers ages 16 and older for up to three weeks at a time. Whether you want to take a bike out for a fun summer ride or use it as an alternative mode of transportation, we hope you’ll enjoy this latest addition to the Anythink catalog.

Our new bicycles were donated by the now-closed Denver B-Cycle rideshare program, with assistance from the non-profit Northeast Transportation Connections (NETC). Thanks to a generous grant from the City of Commerce City’s Derby Catalyst Program, Anythink Commerce City houses the bicycles in a new on-site storage space. Each bicycle comes with a helmet, basket and lock.

Just a reminder: These bikes can only be checked out from and be returned to Anythink Commerce City.

To celebrate the arrival of our bicycle fleet, we invite you to join us for cycling programs throughout the summer, including the upcoming Confident Commuting Workshop with Bicycle Colorado this Saturday.

Event Details

Confident Commuting Workshop with Bicycle Colorado

Saturday, June 19, 2021

10:30 am-12 pm

 

Anythink Commerce City

7185 Monaco St.

Commerce City, CO 80022

Bicycle Colorado leads this informational workshop to sharpen your bicycle commuting skills. Feel safer and more confident when you ride to work or on local streets. This workshop covers bike selection, clothing and gear, safety tips, laws/rules of the road, bike infrastructure, route-finding and basic maintenance. Space is limited; registration required. Please visit our online calendar to register. 

 

 

 

 

