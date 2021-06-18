WHAT: Anythink Brighton will host a special performance and discussion with artist and dancer Rudi Monterroso at the Armory Performing Arts Center on Friday, June 18. Originally from Guatemala, Monterroso combines his skills in flamenco dance and painting to create beautiful abstract expressionist works using his feet. During this live demonstration, attendees will learn about Monterroso’s mindful movement process that combines music and art. Appropriate for all ages and families, participants are invited to ask questions during a Q&A session with the artist. For those who cannot attend in-person, the performance and Q&A session will be streamed live on Anythink’s Facebook andYouTube channels. This event is free and open to the public; no advanced registration required.

WHEN: Friday, June 18, 10 am-12 pm

WHERE: Armory Performing Arts Center, 300 Strong St., Brighton, CO 80601

About Anythink: Anythink is a new style of library – a place of unlimited imagination, where play inspires creativity and lifelong learning. Anythink serves the residents of Adams County, Colo., with seven libraries and a bookmobile. With a focus on innovation, Anythink’s award-winning approach to library service is recognized by industry leaders and organizations across the globe. For more information, visit anythinklibraries.org.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ERICA GROSSMAN | Innovations Manager. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Administration

5877 E. 120th Ave.

Thornton, Colorado 80602

o 303.405.3287

c 303.847.8704

anythinklibraries.org

Follow us on Twitter | Facebook