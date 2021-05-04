Colorado Rockies / Bill Schmidt Named Interim General Manager

DENVER – The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have named the club’s Vice President of Scouting Bill Schmidt their interim General Manager.

Schmidt comes into his interim GM role after more than 30 years of scouting experience, including 21 years with the Rockies organization and 13 as vice president of scouting for the club. Prior to the Rockies, Schmidt also scouted for the Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds and the MLB Scouting Bureau.

“After discussions with the baseball department heads, we have come to the conclusion that Bill is the right person for interim GM,” said President Greg Feasel. “Bill’s experience and his relationships from top to bottom throughout our organization, including the players, coaches and staff on the field, more than qualify him for this role.”

As interim GM, Schmidt will oversee all aspects of the club’s baseball operations. The organization will conduct a search for a permanent General Manager once the 2021 MLB postseason has completed.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout