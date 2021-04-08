Workforce Center

Discovering Arapahoe/Douglas Works! Business Services– This webinar will provide you with an overview of what the Arapahoe/Douglas Works! Business Services team can offer you. Some topics that are discussed include the following: job postings, email blasts, screenings, hiring events, job fairs, work based learning, business information, labor market information, use of facilities, business education, rapid response services, and assessments. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Register Here.

Key Industries At a Glance– This webinar will provide insight into the newest industry profiles created by the Arapahoe/Douglas Workforce Board team. The profiles include information on historical trends, competitive wage, industry opportunities, and more for 17 key regional industries. This year, the profiles are interactive, so this session will include how to use the new features when reviewing the profiles. Attendees will also participate in a focus group discussion to help guide the future trajectory regarding industry profiles. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Register Here.

