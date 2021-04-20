Update Regarding Suspected Police Impersonator

(ADAMS COUNTY, COLO) A suspected road rage incident reported to the Colorado State Patrol resulted in an investigation of a possible law enforcement impersonator.

At approximately 6:31 AM the Colorado State Patrol Denver Dispatch center received a report of a white Crown Victoria speeding eastbound on Highway 36. A few minutes later a trooper observed the vehicle speeding approximately nine MPH over the speed limit and was able to stop the vehicle near exit 214A on Interstate 25. The vehicle, a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, had a push bumper and light bar as well as markings similar to a police vehicle. The trooper made contact with the driver, a 39-year-old male from Aurora. The party was wearing dark blue BDU (battle dress uniform) clothing with American Flag patches on the shoulders, body armor, body camera, lanyard with “Aurora Police Department” on it, and numerous items on his belt including a shrouded security badge, firearm, extra magazines, and handcuffs. Inside the vehicle was a shotgun in a mounted rack, MDC (mobile data computer), cage, dash camera, reflective vest with “Aurora Police Department” written on it, and external spot lights. The male party provided an “Aurora Police Volunteer” identification. The party was detained and disarmed while an investigation commenced.

Members of the Aurora Police Department were alerted to the situation and confirmed the male as a volunteer but not a police officer. They removed items from the male party’s possession that were marked “Aurora Police Department.” Based on the circumstances and available evidence, it was determined there was insufficient evidence the male party violated Colorado Revised Statute 18-8-112, “Impersonating a Peace Officer.” He was warned and subsequently released, however, the case remains open.

Because the party has not been charged with a crime, his name will not be made public.

While rare, if a member of the public believes they are being stopped by a law enforcement impersonator, the best course of action is to: safely slow their vehicle and indicate you know you are being stopped, such as activating emergency hazard lights; call 911 and indicate you are being stopped by someone you believe to be a police impersonator, answering the questions posed by the dispatcher to get information as quickly as possible; drive to a well-lit, public location; follow the instructions of the dispatcher.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout