Update on Dick’s Sporting Goods Community Vaccination Site

Today, 11 patients at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Community Vaccination Site experienced symptoms like nausea and dizziness after receiving the vaccine and, out of an abundance of caution, Centura transported two of the patients to the hospital for observation. EMTs on-site treated the other nine people with juice and water.

The state has no reason to believe that people who were vaccinated today at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park should be concerned. Adverse reactions are typically immediate. Health care providers monitor patients for reactions after administering vaccines for at least 15 minutes after the injection (or for 30 minutes if the patient has a history of anaphylaxis) for this reason. This event is not impacting other vaccine providers. The actions taken today were out of an abundance of caution.

“We’re committed to providing safe community clinics, and we are so grateful that the clinic today properly observed and helped patients with immediate side effects. We know it can be alarming to hear about people getting transported to the hospital, and we want to reassure Coloradans that the CDC and public health are closely monitoring all the authorized vaccines continually. From what we know, today’s side effects were consistent with what can be expected,” said Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander. “Getting a vaccine is far safer than getting severely sick with COVID-19. It’s why I got the vaccine, and why I’ve wanted my family to get it. Based on everything we know, it remains true that the best vaccine to get is the one you can get the soonest. Thank you to everyone who had to reschedule their appointments for their patience today.”

According to VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, there have been 10 previous reactions documented at Community Vaccine Sites prior to today. VAERS is co-managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In most cases, discomfort from fever or pain after getting the vaccine is normal. These symptoms show that your body’s immune system is responding to a vaccine. Other routine vaccines have similar side effects. For in-depth information about the potential side effects of this vaccine, see the CDC’s report on the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.

Centura vaccinated over 1,700 patients at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park today, and the 640 patients who were unable to receive their vaccine this afternoon were automatically rescheduled for Sunday, April 11. The site will be administering Pfizer doses on Sunday, which was previously allocated and scheduled for use for Sunday’s appointments. Those who prefer Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) can find other vaccine clinics on our website at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine. Providers have been administering the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine since it was authorized by the FDA. CDPHE’s vaccine data dashboard shows that almost 80,000 doses of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine have been administered in Colorado since the beginning of March.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.

