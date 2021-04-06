State updates public health order

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released an amended public health order that provides updates to the COVID-19 dial framework.

Some key changes include:

Clarifying that 6 feet distancing from non-household members remains required in Level Green.

Specifying that only unseated, rather than seated, Indoor Events are subject to the 50% capacity limit not to exceed 500 people in Level Green.

Authorizing counties in Level Green to determine masks requirements as authorized in Executive Order D 2021 079.

Authorizing seated Indoor Events in Level Green to operate at 100% capacity with 6 feet distancing, allowing seating of up to 10 people together including non-household members, and requiring organizers or operators of any such events that exceed 500 people to consult with CDPHE.

Updating to allow seated Indoor Events in Level Blue to seat up to 10 people together including non-household members, and require organizers or operators of any such events that exceed 500 people to consult with CDPHE.

Clarifying that Bars in Level Blue may operate and are not required to sell or provide food.

Removing the prohibition on dance floors and games in Restaurants and Bars.

Read a full summary of changes, and review the updated capacity charts in English and Spanish.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.

