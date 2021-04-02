More than one million Coloradans are fully vaccinated

April 2, 2021

REMOTE, (April 1, 2021): Colorado is proud to announce, in collaboration with more than 1100 vaccine providers, the state has reached the one million mark of people fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The milestone came yesterday as the state moves into Phase 2 of vaccine distribution tomorrow.

“It’s great news to reach this milestone,” said Scott Sherman, Brigadier General, CO Nat. Guard and director of the UCC Vaccine Joint Task Force. “Each vaccine is a step toward getting back to normal — but we can’t stop now. We are focused on ensuring that every Coloradan who wants a vaccine will be able to receive the first dose by the end of May.” 

All Coloradans over the age of 16 who want a vaccine can get one starting Friday. The state has launched six community vaccination clinics across the state to help with vaccine administration and access. Our website has sign up information for these clinics and providers throughout the state. 

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.

 

