Department of Natural Resources Announces April Meeting of Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board
The Colorado Department of Natural Resources announced the April meeting of the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board (Board). The Board was established by Governor Jared Polis to evaluate proposals concerning name changes, new names, and name controversies of geographic features and certain public places in the State of Colorado and then making official recommendations to the Governor.
The April evening meeting will continue the orientation of the board, including finalizing its decision making processes. Additionally, the Board will consider a deliberative process on two renaming requests, US Board on Geographic Names (USBGN) Cases 5054 and 5055. Both involve renaming reservoirs in San Miguel County in Southwest Colorado. Background information on these two renaming proposals can be found here.
WHO: Members of the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board
WHAT: April meeting of the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board
WHEN: Monday, April 19, 2021, 5 PM to 7 PM
WHERE: Find zoom contact info at: https://dnr.colorado.gov/initiatives/colorado-geographic-naming-advisory-board
