COVID-19 Summer Outlook Telephone Town Hall

As more and more Coloradans get vaccinated against COVID-19, everyone is beginning to wonder what summer will look like in Colorado. If you’re wondering about your favorite summer activities (like the Arapahoe County Fair), join us for a COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall on Thursday, April 8 at 7 p.m. Representatives from the Tri-County Health Department will answer your questions about COVID, including vaccine updates, summer outlook, mask requirements and more.

At the time of the event listen in and ask questions by calling 855-436-3656 (*3 to ask a question) or at www.arapahoegov.com/Townhall.

April 8, 2021

7:00 PM

https://www.arapahoegov.com/Townhall

