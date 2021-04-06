COVID-19 P.1 variant detected in Colorado

The Centers for Disease Control and Response (CDC) have notified the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) of its first COVID-19 P.1 variant cases (2) in Colorado. Public health officials originally identified the P.1 variant among travelers from Brazil arriving in Japan. This is the first detection of P.1 in the state, but to date 289 cases have been identified across 25 jurisdictions in the U.S. The variant cases are residents of Boulder county. Prior travel history for both individuals is unknown at this time. CDPHE is investigating possible exposures and performing contact tracing to determine if the variant virus has spread to others. Boulder County Public Health is working closely with CDPHE to provide local support if needed or requested.

Coloradans should continue to wear masks, practice physical distancing, wash their hands frequently, and get vaccinated when it is their turn. These are our best tools for preventing the spread of this virus, no matter the strain. Early research suggests that the currently authorized vaccines are effective against known variants, though perhaps to varying degrees depending on the strain. Experts stress that getting vaccinated can provide significant protection against transmission and severe illness from COVID-19.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov. All detected variants in Colorado are listed on the data dashboard and the CDC has a webpage dedicated to COVID-19 variants.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout